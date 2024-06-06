P3 Services Successfully Completes Acquisition of The Plumbing & Drain Company

SEATTLE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Law Group, P.S., a leading law firm in business and commercial transactions, proudly announces the sale of The Plumbing & Drain Company, Inc. to P3 Services ("P3"). The acquisition enhances P3's capabilities across the Seattle–Tacoma area and marks the 13th acquisition since the initial creation of the platform.

Transaction Details

The owners of The Plumbing & Drain Company, Inc. were represented by Christopher T. L. Brown of NorthStar Law Group, P.S. and P3 Services was represented by DLA Piper. The deal was completed on April 8, 2024. The terms of the transaction remain confidential.

About NorthStar Law Group, P.S.

NorthStar Law Group, P.S. is renowned for its expertise in guiding complex business transactions to successful conclusions. The firm prides itself on providing efficient and effective legal solutions tailored to meet the needs of each client.

About The Plumbing & Drain Company, Inc.

The Plumbing & Drain Company, Inc., based in Tacoma, Washington, specializes in providing comprehensive plumbing solutions including emergency repair services, ongoing maintenance, drain & sewer clog removal, and leak detection for residential and commercial properties. The company is known for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction as a respected plumbing provider in the Seattle-Tacoma area.

About P3 Services

P3 Services is a provider of end-to-end plumbing services across multi-family residential, single-family residential and light commercial buildings. P3 operates in the Southeast, Southwest, and Northwest of the United States.

Additional information may be found at p3services.com .

Comment from NorthStar Law Group, P.S.

"We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in this transaction, which allowed our clients to reap the benefits of their hard work in building a well-respected business. We are confident that in partnership with the larger P3 Services organization, The Plumbing & Drain Company is primed for its next stage of growth," commented Christopher T.L. Brown, managing attorney for NorthStar Law Group, P.S.

Contact Information:

Christopher T. L. Brown

NorthStar Law Group, P.S.

Physical Address: 1880 Barnes Blvd. SW, Ste. 1B, Tumwater, WA 98512

Mailing Address: 1001 Cooper Point Rd. SW #140-704, Olympia, WA 98502

Phone: (360) 292-4556

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://nslawgrp.com/

