P3 Technologies Secures $10 Million Investment and Acquires Hastings-Based Pet Pharmacy

HASTINGS, Neb., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Technologies [P3T], a leading pet health technology and solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of a substantial $10 million investment round and the strategic acquisition of two locally-owned veterinary pharmacies, Heartland Veterinary Pharmacy and VetApproved Pharmacy, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion strategy within Nebraska and the throughout the US.

The $10 million investment comes from a group of strategic investors who recognize P3T's innovative approach to pet healthcare delivery and its commitment to improving patient outcomes. This influx of capital will enable P3 Technologies to accelerate its mission of transforming the healthcare industry through technology-driven solutions and comprehensive patient care services.

P3T's CEO, Rob Levin, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent investment, stating, "We are truly excited about this significant injection of capital, which will empower us to further develop our cutting-edge technology and expand our reach to serve even more pet parents in Adams County and beyond. This investment reaffirms our dedication to enhancing the pet health experience for both pet parents and their providers locally."

In addition to the investment, P3 Technologies has acquired Heartland Veterinary Pharmacy and VetApproved Pharmacy, two locally recognized pharmacies with a long and strong track record of providing high-quality pharmaceutical services nationwide and to the local Nebraska pet community. This acquisition aligns with P3T's commitment to offering a seamless approach to healthcare, where pharmacy services play a pivotal role in pet care within our state.

Vice President and Hastings native Christy Schutte added, "Bringing Heartland and VetApproved into the P3T family is a big leap toward our goal of offering complete pet healthcare solutions, starting here in our home state. This strategic move helps us optimize the pet pharmacy experience for our local clients, which in turn produces better health outcomes for pets of Nebraska-based pet parents and throughout the country. With the new funds and this acquisition, we're gearing up to expand our services, level-up our technology and systems, continue to invest in the Hastings community, and keep delivering top-notch care to our growing customer base."

P3 Technologies is a forward-thinking technology solutions provider committed to revolutionizing the pet health industry through innovative technology, patient-centric pet care, and strategic acquisitions. By integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized services, P3 Technologies is redefining the way pet parents, pet insurers, and veterinarians access and receive medical care. For more information about P3 Technologies and its services, please visit p3t.vet.

