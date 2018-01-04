P4G Capital Announces Investment In Unique Elevator Interiors

"We are very excited about our partnership with P4G Capital," said Tom Irion, President and co-founder of UEI. "The partners at P4G understand our dedication to quality and customer service as well as our desire to expand our business to new geographic markets."

The management team of UEI will be staying on and rolling a significant portion of their proceeds into the new entity as the Company expands its operations to provide even better response times, quality, and service to their customers while expanding to new geographies on the West Coast.

"We were looking for a financing source that understood our business and our industry as well as saw the potential to service new markets with additional capital; we found a great partner in P4G," said Tim Crawford, Vice President and co-founder of UEI.

"Unique Elevator Interiors is a fantastic company and the perfect addition to our growing portfolio," said Rachel Lehman, Managing Director of P4G Capital. "We look forward to working side-by-side with this management team to execute on their vision for the future."

TCF Bank provided financing for the transaction.

About P4G Capital

P4G Capital is a San Francisco based private equity firm founded by operators-turned-investors with a long history of partnering with management teams to create value. Partnering with fellow entrepreneurs, P4G focuses on the lower end of the middle market, providing capital, resources, and deep operational expertise to fuel extraordinary growth.

www.p4gcap.com

