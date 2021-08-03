P4G Capital Management Announces the Addition of Jon Van Tuin, Managing Director and Head of Business Development

Mr. Van Tuin has extensive experience and a successful track record of investing in lower middle-market companies, having completed over 35 control-oriented equity transactions during his 27-year career in private equity. Jon's experience spans all aspects of the investment life cycle, including sourcing, due diligence, negotiations, deal structuring and portfolio company management.

"We're delighted to have Jon join the P4G family as we continue to expand our offering to lower middle-market firms and family businesses. Upon meeting Jon we knew instantly that he was an executive who shared our DNA of partnership, our commitment to transparency and our devotion to hard work; seeking to add value in everything we touch. Jon's straight-forward style and extensive experience is a perfect fit for P4G, and we feel lucky to have Jon as a valued member of our team." said Rachel Lehman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at P4G.

Prior to joining P4G Capital, Mr. Van Tuin worked at Clearview Capital where he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities. Jon's broad private equity experience also includes roles at Trivest Partners, Bradford Equities Management, and River Capital. In addition, he began his career in leverage finance and investment banking at GE Capital, Heller Financial, and KPMG Corporate Finance.

To discuss any new deal opportunities please reach out directly to Jon by email at [email protected] or by phone at 415-510-2155.

About P4G Capital Management, LLC

Founded in 2015, P4G is a private equity firm and registered investment advisor that makes control investments in lower middle-market companies, specializing in manufacturing, industrials, infrastructure, and business services sectors. The P4G team is comprised of former entrepreneurs, engineers, and operators, with deep experience and investment frameworks, including a process-driven, proprietary method for building sustainable value creation. The firm focuses on partnering with founder and family-led businesses based primarily in North America.

