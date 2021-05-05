P4G Capital Management Announces the Promotion of DJ Marshall to Managing Director

Mr. Marshall has over 25 years of manufacturing experience in a variety of leadership roles and a track record of driving business growth and operational excellence. He is an expert in lean manufacturing practices and maintains a deep network of customer relationships in the aerospace sector.

"DJ has decades of experience in manufacturing and has been a major contributor to value creation at our portfolio companies. I have had the good fortune to work with DJ for a long time, and he offers a down-to-earth, transparent, and collaborative approach to solving problems. DJ is focused on how to deliver with excellence while taking the time to mentor, coach and create sustainability," said Rachel Lehman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at P4G.

Prior to joining P4G, Mr. Marshall led supplier development efforts at Spirit AeroSystems and previously was President/General Manager at Atlas Aerospace, where he had P&L responsibilities at both the Wichita, Kansas and Chihuahua, Mexico facilities. He began his career at Primus International where he held leadership roles as Program Manager and Production Control Manager.

About P4G Capital Management, LLC

Founded in 2015, P4G is a private equity firm and registered investment advisor that makes control investments in lower middle market companies, specializing in manufacturing, industrials, infrastructure, and business services sectors. The P4G team is comprised of former entrepreneurs, engineers, and operators, with deep experience and investment frameworks, including a process-driven, proprietary method for building sustainable value creation. The firm focuses on partnering with founder and family-led businesses based primarily in North America.

