P4G Capital Management Raises $209 Million To Invest In Small & Medium Sized Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P4G Capital Management, LLC ("P4G") announced the final close on their inaugural fund P4G Capital Partners I (the "Fund"), with $209 million in total commitments, exceeding their $200 million target. Commitments came from a diverse group of institutional investors, including endowments, public pensions, insurance companies, foundations, and family offices as limited partners in the Fund.

"We're fortunate to have the support of such a high caliber group of investors that can fuel us for years to come. As we look to 2021 and beyond, we're thrilled to be at the font-end of the Fund's deployment allowing us to invest in growth, jobs, and founder and family-owned businesses in the lower middle market," said Rachel Lehman, Managing Partner and Founder at P4G.

The P4G team combines tenured operating experience with a disciplined investment approach, partnering with lower middle market owners for growth, new jobs and the joy of win-win investments. P4G focuses on investing in manufacturing, industrials, infrastructure and business services companies primarily with EBITDA from $3 to $25 million of EBITDA. Smaller investments are also considered as add-ons for existing platform investments.

"As entrepreneurs turned investors, we understand the challenges facing business owners and are eager to find opportunities where we can partner with founder and family-led business to deploy our unique approach to value creation," said Ms. Lehman.

Founded in 2015, P4G is a private equity firm and registered investment advisor that makes control investments in lower middle market companies, specializing in manufacturing, industrials, infrastructure and business services sectors. The P4G team is comprised of former entrepreneurs, engineers, and operators, with deep experience and investment frameworks, including a process-driven, proprietary method for building sustainable value creation. The firm focuses on partnering with founder and family-led businesses based primarily in North America.

