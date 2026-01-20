P53 Acquires Golf Club Manufacturing and Chroming Assets from Arizona-based The Iron Factory, Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision53 LLC (P53), the world's only maker of authentic, American irons™, has announced that it has acquired substantially all assets relating to club machining, refinishing, and chroming of The Iron Factory, Inc., a company based in the USA.

This asset acquisition includes heavy industrial equipment for lathe turning, CNC machining, roll-stamping, polishing, chroming, and other processes, as well as assets including trade secrets and unique production, process, and materials knowledge. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

This acquisition represents another milestone for P53, a small, luxury golf equipment company catering to a select, invitation-only clientele. These assets are part of P53's long-term vision to bring an increasing number of material processes in-house, a concept inspired by some of the world's rarest, apex luxury brands.

For 50 years, Jim Kronus and The Iron Factory were the go-to names for the highest-quality club refinishing and chroming, including white label work over the years for some of the biggest brands and players in golf. More importantly, thousands of passionate amateur golfers from around the world have sought out the unique chroming processes of The Iron Factory to refinish their sets of vintage and historic irons over the years.

Christopher Griffin, Founder and Managing Director of P53, says, "Jim has become a friend over our years of working together, and I continue to appreciate and learn from his depth of industry experience – and I still love to hear the stories that go along with that experience."

Jim Kronus, Founder and CEO of The Iron Factory, adds, "I've worked with Christopher and P53 for over a decade, and when I decided it was time to officially retire, he was at the top of my list of people I hoped would carry on the legacy of this work."

About P53

Founded in 2014 and selling privately to select clients since 2020, P53 stands as the only operating golf equipment company in the world to forge all of its golf irons entirely within the United States. Forged from certified U.S. steel, P53's irons were the first in over two decades to achieve this.

About The Iron Factory

Founded in 1974, The Iron Factory was for decades the go-to company for top-tier, hand-worked club restoration and chroming.

