P95 and LatinaBA enter a strategic partnership to propel vaccine research in Latin America

LEUVEN, Belgium, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P95 BV, a full-service Contact Research Organization (CRO) specializing in vaccine development and infectious diseases, and LatinaBA, a regional CRO with over 15 years conducting clinical trials in Latin America, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership, aimed at propelling vaccine and infectious disease research in Latin America.

This collaboration will leverage the strengths and resources of both organizations to enhance the execution of clinical and epidemiological trials across Latin America. By providing tailored services throughout all phases of clinical research, now with an extended reach to additional countries in the region, P95 and LatinaBA together stand at the forefront of conducting impactful clinical trials in Latin America.

Thomas Verstraeten, CEO of P95, comments, "We are thrilled to establish a partnership that extends our close collaboration with Mariano and his team. LatinaBA has a profound knowledge of Latin American research needs and capabilities. Combined with our expertise in vaccine and infectious disease development, we will jointly be able to better serve the needs of vaccine manufacturers and others in Latin America and beyond."

Mariano Zarzecki, CEO of LatinaBA, adds, "We are pleased to strategically partner with P95 and start a collaboration to boost vaccine and infectious disease research in Latin America, combining the expertise of both companies. Working with Thomas and the P95 team will enhance our clients' opportunities and bring more treatment options for our patients."

About P95

P95 is a full-service CRO specializing in clinical trials, epidemiology, and real-world evidence. With deep expertise in infectious disease and global health, P95 provides tailored solutions across all phases of clinical research. P95's global reach, coupled with regional specialization in Africa, Low- and Middle-Income Countries, and beyond ensure impactful outcomes in even the most challenging environments.

About LatinaBA

LatinaBA is a Regional CRO offering services in Latin America for more than 15 years. LatinaBA is an expert in the region and has extensive experience conducting all phases of clinical trials, including research with Medical Devices, Observational and Real-World Evidence studies, and Clinical Trial Oversight.

SOURCE P95 BV