PA-AI Expands Leadership Team as It Advances a New Approach to Guiding AI Through Human Perception, Trust, and Adoption

New Operating Board members and Chief Product Officer strengthen governance, product development, and enterprise expertise

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PA-AI announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of two Operating Board members and a Chief Product and Platform Officer. The company is building a Human Intelligence Layer that integrates human perception, trust, and behavior into how artificial intelligence is applied in real-world decision-making.

Pat McCullough and Scott P. Barlow have joined the company's Operating Board, and Rishabh Singh has been appointed Chief Product and Platform Officer.

"AI can generate insight, but it doesn't determine how people respond to it," said Ravi Sawhney, founder of PA-AI and creator of the Psycho-Aesthetics® methodology. "We're focused on helping organizations bridge that gap. That requires leadership with real-world experience across industries, governance, and product development."

Pat McCullough joins the PA-AI Operating Board with more than 25 years of leadership experience across three Fortune 500 companies and a venture-backed energy startup. His background spans renewables, fossil energy, nuclear, oil and gas, industrial equipment, building products, and automotive.

McCullough has held leadership roles across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager of a $1+ billion corporation based in Shanghai. His experience includes international business development, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and global operations.

He holds a mechanical engineering degree and an MBA in international business from the University of Notre Dame.

Scott P. Barlow joins the Operating Board and will serve as Legal and Compliance Lead for PA-AI. He advises companies, founders, angel investors, and venture capital firms on corporate finance, governance, and growth.

Barlow's work focuses on emerging technologies, digital media, hospitality, and cross-border transactions. He supports companies from formation through financing, acquisition, and expansion.

Rishabh Singh has been appointed Chief Product and Platform Officer and will lead product strategy and platform development for PA-AI. He will oversee the architecture and evolution of the company's SaaS platform, including how human insight is incorporated into AI systems and decision-making workflows.

He will define the product roadmap, ensuring the company's Psycho-Aesthetics® methodology is translated into practical tools that help founders, investors, and enterprise teams evaluate opportunities, anticipate adoption, and make more informed decisions. This approach reflects PA-AI's Human Intelligence Layer, which works alongside AI systems to bring human perception, trust, and behavior into the decision-making process.

Singh brings more than 13 years of experience building and scaling consumer and SaaS products across startups, venture studios, and large organizations.

He has led multiple product launches and contributed to more than $750 million in revenue impact across consumer platforms, connected devices, and enterprise technologies. His experience includes roles at Palo Alto Networks and BCG Digital Ventures, as well as work with HP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, PepsiCo, and Alfa Romeo.

He holds three U.S. patents and works across strategy, design, and engineering.

"These leaders strengthen our ability to build a platform that helps organizations make better decisions in environments where human perception, trust, and behavior shape outcomes," Sawhney said.

PA-AI is currently developing its MVP SaaS platform for founders, investors, and enterprise teams navigating decisions where success depends not just on data, but on how people respond to it.

About PA-AI

PA-AI is focused on helping organizations apply artificial intelligence more effectively by accounting for the human factors that influence decision-making.

Built on more than 45 years of Psycho-Aesthetics® research, the company's approach centers on understanding how people perceive value, build trust, and decide to act. This work forms the foundation of what PA-AI calls a Human Intelligence Layer, bringing human understanding into AI-driven processes so teams can evaluate opportunities, align decisions, and move ideas forward with greater clarity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of PA-AI's platform and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. PA-AI undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Kathleen Gonzales

Elevated Public Relations

6193682701

[email protected]

SOURCE PA-AI.ai