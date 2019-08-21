PA Bankers Services Corporation Endorses Ncontracts' Solution Suite

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PA Bankers Services Corporation (Services Corp.) and Ncontracts jointly announce the addition of Ncontracts into the corporation's Select Vendor Program. Ncontracts' suite of solutions will help the Pennsylvania Bankers Association's (PA Bankers') membership to more effectively address and manage third-party, compliance and operational risk.

With five federal regulatory agencies along with each state's own regulatory bodies, risk management has become increasingly complex and time-consuming. As a result, financial institutions are finding it necessary to use software solutions that help them manage this mandated operation.

The Services Corp. allots "Select Vendor" status to a small group of industry providers with the goal of consistently providing PA Bankers members with a top-notch, pre-screened selection of products and services.

"With the ever-changing complexity of our current regulatory environment, we understand that our member banks need more tools to address the operational concerns related to third-party risk. Having vetted Ncontracts through our thorough due diligence process, we are confident it has the capability to help our banks better manage risk," said Cindy Wallett, managing director, Services Corp.

The Ncontracts solution suite is one of the most comprehensive and cost-effective in the market today, protecting the bank's most critical business operations. Among the risk and compliance areas covered are: vendor management, business continuity planning, cybersecurity assessments, contract management, audit and exam findings management, lending compliance and compliance management.

"The Services Corp.'s culture and commitment to PA Bankers' membership resonated with us as we combine forces to help Pennsylvania banks address vendor, enterprise and compliance risk. Cost-effective, secure and scalable, Ncontracts provides a combination of software and services to financial organizations, which allows them to efficiently and effectively manage risk," states Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts. "We're excited to get our alliance underway."

About Ncontracts:

Ncontracts provides risk management and compliance software to a rapidly-expanding customer base of more than 1,300 financial institutions located in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, and compliance risk management. www.ncontracts.com

About PA Bankers Services Corporation:

The PA Bankers Services Corporation is a wholly-owned, for-profit subsidiary of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association. For more information about the PA Bankers Services Corporation and its Select Vendor Program, visit www.pbasc.com.

About Pennsylvania Bankers Association:

PA Bankers has been bringing banks and bankers together for than 120 years to learn, grow, serve and engage with their peers, communities and lawmakers. The association has built a strong reputation as a leading advocate for pro-banking policies at the state and federal levels, as well as the delivery of quality education, products, and services for banks of all sizes and their employees.

