PA-based Outdoor Structure Specialist Unveils Website Expansion

Outdoor Living Space Builder Updates Website for Unparalleled Customer Experience

SPRINGBORO, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enduria Structures, a builder of outdoor living spaces, has just launched its new website. This recently launched website brings an all-new look and feel to its online presence and provides an updated experience for its customers. With its release comes the addition of their latest products, mortise and tenon porches and pavilions.

The main goal of the expansion is to provide customers with the full scope of their products. Now, customers can access product information that conveys all the possibilities for their outdoor living space. Additionally, the new website features all the styles of outdoor structures that the company has added over the years.

On the new website, customers can also view a range of new photos that display recent projects the company has worked on. These photos allow them to see all the possible options for their home.

"We're excited about our new website," said Henry Stoll, CEO, "Our customers will be able to learn more about what we offer and see all the potential outdoor structures we can help them create."

About Enduria Structures

Enduria Structures is an outdoor living space builder specializing in crafting stunning, high-quality porches, pavilions, pergolas, and other custom outdoor spaces. They began with their passion for the beauty and durability of Timber Frame Construction and, with the launch of their website, are excited to expand their offerings.

Guided by Christian values, the company strongly emphasizes integrity, honesty, and respect in all interactions. Their goal is to provide all their customers with an unparalleled experience and help them bring the vision for their outdoor structure to life. For more information, visit their website at https://www.enduriastructures.com/.

Contact:

Henry Stoll

814-807-5904

[email protected]

SOURCE Enduria Structures