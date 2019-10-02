PA Casino Fined $150,000 by Gaming Control Board

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today approved a fine of $150,000 against Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs, for not meeting mandated minimum staffing levels of its security staff.

The fine was the result of a Board approval at its public meeting of a consent agreement between the PGCB's Office of Enforcement Counsel and the casino operator.

The consent agreement notes that there were 91 days between January 3, 2019 to April 28, 2019 in which the casino failed to meet minimum security staffing requirements.

The next regular meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

