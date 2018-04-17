PA Casino First: Monthly Gaming Revenue Tops $300 Million

Posted on the Board's web site, gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, the report shows that March's 2018 gross table games revenue was $79,165,791, a slight decrease from revenue of $79,545,431 in March 2017. When combined with the earlier reported March slot machine revenue of $221,350,220, total gaming revenue was $300,516,011 compared to $289,529,578 last March, a 3.8% increase.

The previous high month for total gaming revenue was in March 2013 with $296,718,018.

Total tax revenue collected from table games play during March was $12,743,065* with an average of 1,268 tables in operation statewide on a daily basis.

Gross table games revenue for each of the casinos for March 2018 and March 2017 is as follows:

Casino March 2018

Table Games

Revenue March 2017

Table Games

Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $18,929,892 $21,364,994 -11.40% Parx Casino $17,161,316 $15,335,635 11.90% SugarHouse Casino $10,790,438 $10,611,393 1.69% Rivers Casino $6,950,173 $5,899,056 17.82% Harrah's Philadelphia $5,724,555 $6,446,538 -11.20% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,692,233 $3,528,379 4.64% The Meadows Casino $3,640,443 $3,291,110 10.61% Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,604,802 $3,872,429 -6.91% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,544,825 $4,343,663 -18.39% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,322,307 $3,208,833 3.54% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,305,057 $1,218,794 7.08% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $499,751 $424,608 17.70% Statewide Total $79,165,791 $79,545,431 -0.48%

Total casino-by-casino gaming revenue is displayed on the below table:

Casino March 2018 Total Gaming

Revenue March 2017 Total Gaming

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $54,635,233 $49,711,842 9.90% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $46,770,619 $48,369,570 -3.31% Rivers Casino $33,546,172 $30,199,493 11.08% SugarHouse Casino $28,705,735 $27,702,896 3.62% Harrah's Philadelphia $24,767,142 $25,055,446 -1.15% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $23,696,663 $23,288,463 1.75% The Meadows Casino $23,442,457 $22,525,980 4.07% Mohegan Sun Pocono $22,749,633 $21,862,366 4.06% Mount Airy Casino Resort $15,497,865 $16,466,470 -5.88% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $11,892,259 $10,711,658 11.02% Valley Forge Casino Resort $11,575,606 $10,471,788 10.54% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $3,236,628 $3,163,607 2.31% Statewide Total $300,516,011 $289,529,578 3.79%

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-casino-first-monthly-gaming-revenue-tops-300-million-300631269.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Related Links

http://www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov

