PA Casino Revenue Decreases 1% in September

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures released and posted today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on its web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, report table games revenue for September 2018 at $72,310,207, a decrease of 4.4% over September of last year when revenue was $75,615,712.

The Board also reported that when combining September's table games revenue with the earlier reported increase in September's slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue decreased by less than 1% compared to September of last year.

The report also displays tax revenue from table games play during September in which the total amount was $11,634,379* with an average of 1,281 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue at each of the casinos for September 2018 and September 2017 along with a similar comparison for total casino gaming revenue are in the following tables:

Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $18,422,996 $22,688,379 -18.80% Parx Casino $15,277,093 $15,054,201 1.48% SugarHouse Casino $10,983,899 $9,408,164 16.75% Rivers Casino $6,775,918 $5,742,241 18.00% Harrah's Philadelphia $4,741,643 $5,171,350 -8.31% Mount Airy Casino Resort $4,349,514 $3,868,690 12.43% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,064,676 $2,717,830 12.76% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $2,752,552 $2,853,499 -3.54% Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,723,767 $4,020,761 -32.26% The Meadows Casino $2,012,210 $2,465,264 -18.38% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $980,552 $1,167,811 -16.04% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $225,390 $457,523 -50.74% Statewide Total $72,310,207 $75,615,712 -4.37%

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $49,185,572 $47,447,881 3.66% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $42,633,271 $47,506,731 -10.26% Rivers Casino $29,771,379 $28,278,139 5.28% SugarHouse Casino $25,907,506 $24,055,146 7.70% Harrah's Philadelphia $21,222,195 $21,561,613 -1.57% The Meadows Casino $19,667,925 $20,168,042 -2.48% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $19,569,686 $20,311,997 -3.65% Mohegan Sun Pocono $18,916,313 $20,766,027 -8.91% Mount Airy Casino Resort $17,561,628 $17,313,414 1.43% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,882,072 $11,134,097 -2.26% Valley Forge Casino Resort $10,451,129 $9,459,888 10.48% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,751,150 $3,009,703 -8.59% Statewide Total $268,519,825 $271,012,678 -0.92%

*Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey (717) 346-8321

