PA Clinical Network and Guidehealth Strategically Partner to Improve Quality of Care in Pennsylvania

AI-enabled healthcare services provider unlocks clinically integrated network potential, enabling a scalable approach to lower costs and better patient outcomes in value-based care.

HARRISBURG, Pa. and DALLAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Clinical Network (PACN), the nation's only state medical society, physician-led clinically integrated network and Guidehealth, a nationally acclaimed, AI-enabled healthcare services provider, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to improve healthcare for Pennsylvania patients.

Leveraging the Guidehealth platform and patient care management guides, the collaboration will allow PA Clinical Network to integrate leading AI solutions and clinical services, empowering its providers to deliver superior health outcomes, care quality, and patient experience at a lower cost without overwhelming physicians and their busy practices. Guidehealth technology and care outreach services will accelerate PA Clinical Network's shift to assuming risk, while leaving contracting control with the network and its independent practices.

By expanding into Pennsylvania, Guidehealth builds on 25 years of supporting health systems and clinically integrated networks (CINs) with operational excellence and outstanding customer service. Guidehealth's work across the commercial and Medicare lines of business in quality gap closure, complex care management, and delegated payer services was recently recognized as Best in KLAS for the sixth year in a row, achieving the number-one ranking for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2024.

"It is becoming increasingly challenging and costly to engage in value-based agreements, and make the right investments in staff and technology," said Dr. John Pagan, Chair of the PA Clinical Network. "We are impressed by Guidehealth's ability to consolidate leading AI solutions and, through their Healthguides™, incorporate them into clinical workflows that meet our practices where they are. These tools will enhance the patient experience, optimize recognition for the great care our independent physicians provide their individual and collective patients, and reduce the burden placed on our doctors."

"We know that aiding physicians in achieving better outcomes at a lower cost is achievable. Our Healthguides™ augment the practice through our AI-enabled platform, which combines the best commercially available AI, our own models and tools, along with decades of experience in value-based care," said Guidehealth CEO and Founder Dr. Sanjay Doddamani. "This partnership with the PA Clinical Network aligns perfectly with our mission to eliminate guesswork and facilitate the delivery of superior care."

"We augment and offload administrative and operational support for each practice through virtual, centralized, and automated processes and teams that are centered around AI-enabled clinical risk-stratification and a unified high-impact care plan," said Dr. Mark Selna, President and Chief Operating Officer of Guidehealth. "By addressing the needs of high-risk patients and closing quality care gaps, we mitigate unnecessary care and improve patient outcomes."

The PA Clinical Network (paclinicalnetwork.com) was built by and for independent Pennsylvania physicians and equips private practices across the state with expertise, resources, and tools that support success in the new reality of value-based healthcare. The PACN uses data to drive value-based payments while promoting well-coordinated, patient-centered care for better outcomes. Its physician leadership team understands the benefits of autonomy to private practices and their patients as well as the entire healthcare market. The PACN is supported by the Pennsylvania Medical Society to empower physicians as they lead the transformation of healthcare.

Guidehealth (guidehealth.com) is an advanced technology-driven health services platform that partners with health systems and clinical networks to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care across all lines of business. The physician-led company augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, virtually embedded Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room.

