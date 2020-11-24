PA Consulting welcomes Cooper Perkins, enhancing product engineering capabilities as part of its end-to-end innovation offering

PA's diverse team of experts is responsible for developing world-leading innovations such as Virgin Hyperloop's reinvention of transportation, Ori Biotech's platform technology to revolutionize cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and iPredict™, the world's first artificially intelligent system for predicting failures in critical underground electricity distribution assets.

Founded in 2001, Cooper Perkins is a world-class technology development and engineering practice. It recently developed a novel drug delivery technology for its client Genentech that enables physically limited patients to safely and easily self-administer treatments. Other notable clients include Eli Lilly & Co, FedEx, iRobot, lululemon, Philips, The North Face and Under Armour. Cooper Perkins recently teamed up with Essential Design, a part of PA, to develop the Hydrow, an interactive rowing machine which was named one of the Best Inventions of 2020 by Time magazine.

Co-headquartered in Boston and San Francisco, the Cooper Perkins team will work in partnership with PA's long-established Global Innovation and Technology Center in Cambridge, UK, Essential Design in Boston (joined PA in 2018), and Astro Studios in San Francisco (joined PA in June 2020). Cooper Perkins' product engineering strengths will add to PA's end-to-end innovation capabilities, to meet clients' needs from idea generation through to commercialization.

Ken Toombs, CEO at PA Consulting, said: "It's great to welcome Gerhard Pawelka and the Cooper Perkins team to PA to strengthen our competitive offering in end-to-end innovation. Cooper Perkins' commitment to honoring engineering aligns with our own brand values, and we look forward to working together to continue creating ingenious products and solutions for our consumer, health and life sciences clients and other industries."

Gerhard Pawelka, CEO at Cooper Perkins, said: "PA Consulting is today exactly what we imagined Cooper Perkins growing into over the next several decades. We are thrilled to join our new friends at PA, and our old friends at Essential and Astro, to help shape an exciting new future. Our team's expertise is founded in a deep understanding of physical sciences and mathematics principals, and we use our engineering expertise to uncover solutions to particularly vexing problems. We look forward to tackling the toughest client challenges as a part of PA."

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world.

As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are over 3,200 specialists in consumer, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, health and life sciences, manufacturing, and transport. Our people are strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the UK, US, Europe, and the Nordics. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life www.paconsulting.com

Cooper Perkins is a technology development and product engineering practice specializing in the design of highly integrated, electromechanical devices. Named for the antique house in which it was founded in 2001, the privately held company is dedicated to developing innovative and well-engineered products for its client organizations across a wide range of industries. Cooper Perkins' combination of development processes and design methodologies are organized to systematically minimize risk and maximize technical feasibility. The team's deep understanding of the first principles of the physical sciences and mathematics guides its ability to converge on enlighten engineering solutions to its clients' most challenging business problems.

