PA Consulting's Brand Impact Index: Dawn ranked top for US brand perception

New PA Consulting index ranks US brands that are a force for good, creating value and delighting customers

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PA Consulting Brand Impact Index 2024 survey finds US consumers are looking for brands to be a catalyst for a better world, with 70% expecting them to be responsible for building a healthier planet. However, for brands to perform well with consumers, they must first focus on product innovation, quality, customer service, and experience. The survey of 7,000 US consumers shows that:

While 84% of US consumers are disappointed with the current state of the world, 74% believe that brands have a crucial role to play in driving positive change.

80% expect brands to demonstrate their commitment to people and profits.

And more than half of US consumers (55%) only buy from brands that make a positive impact in the world.

PA Consulting Brand Impact Index ranks US brands that are a force for good, creating value and delighting customers Post this

Consumers ranked brands based on whether they create a better future, and how much they would recommend them. Dawn was ranked as the top-performing brand and was scored highly for its approach to innovation, where it has produced products designed to be easier to use, and that save water and energy. Consumers also recognized the brand's sustainability work, as demonstrated through its partnership with wildlife organizations to clean animals affected by oil pollution.

The top ten performing brands in the survey are:

Brand Category 1. Dawn (household) 2. PetSmart (retail) 3. Band-Aid (personal care) 4. UPS (shipment and delivery) 5. Betterment (retail banking and investment) 6. Tide (household) 7. Plum Organics (food) 8. Levi's (apparel) 9. Dove (personal care) 10. Campbell's (food)

In addition to delivering dependable products and services, these brands deeply understand their customers, make consumers feel good about doing business with them, and innovate to continue satisfying demand.

Jorge Aguilar, growth strategy expert at PA Consulting, said: "Great brands are so much more than commodities; they are catalysts for change. In an era of disillusionment and disruption, the brands most favored by consumers are those offering hope for a better future."

The Brand Impact Index findings also show that:

The highest performing brands have strong loyalty among consumers: 79% are more likely to try new products, services, and experiences from them; 78% are more likely to consider them the only option; and 75% are more likely to be willing to pay a premium for these brands.

79% are more likely to try new products, services, and experiences from them; 78% are more likely to consider them the only option; and 75% are more likely to be willing to pay a premium for these brands. Among the highest-ranking brand categories are household and personal care products that satisfy hygiene needs, and sports brands that build community. Ranking low are social media platforms, media and broadcasting organizations, and dating apps. Millennials hold the highest expectations for brands (even above Gen Z ), while Baby Boomers hold somewhat lower expectations.

Z Innovation is deeply important for consumers. Top performers here included Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. The categories seen to be underperforming were financial services, connectivity and utilities, and dating apps, which were typically scored down for not offering sufficient quality in their products, particularly in digital experiences.

underperforming Brands need to focus on sustainable products and services. The highest ranked categories here include wellness, nutrition, and personal care. Surprisingly, another high scoring category is financial services – where forward-thinking brands are acting as conduits for change by helping to funnel investment into sustainable areas. Lowest performing categories include social media and sports as they are typically perceived as falling short of working to create a better world.

When it comes to understanding consumers, the top performing brands tend to come from food, personal care, and homecare. Top brands here include Breyers , Betterment, Lego , Disney, and KitchenAid .

Chris Fosdick, growth strategy expert at PA Consulting, adds: "Consumers are looking to the brands they love for leadership in creating a world that is more equitable and sustainable. Dawn is a well-known, familiar, time-tested brand found in many US homes and they are also one of the rare CPG brands that conjures an immediate association with doing something positive in the world. Therefore, it seems fitting for Dawn to be ranked first in the Brand Impact Index."

Click here to read more about the Brand Impact Index

Methodology

The PA Consulting Brand Impact Index ranks 320 brands across more than 30 industries. PA Consulting commissioned a survey of 7,000 US consumers, reflecting national diversity across age, gender, region, ethnicity, and household income.

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies, and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are over 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers, and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our teams operate globally from offices across the US, UK, Ireland, Nordics, and Netherlands. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

SOURCE PA Consulting Group - US