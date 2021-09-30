PA Cyber Receives Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Third Consecutive Year

MIDLAND, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting to The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. The CAFR report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

PA Cyber's CEO Brian Hayden expressed thanks to the dedicated staff of PA Cyber's internal Business Office.

"This is the third year our cyber school has captured this distinction and the entire PA Cyber team is justifiably proud of having achieved this honor," Hayden added. "In fact, I am proud to share that in reviewing our grading, we were marked as proficient in ALL applicable categories. This continues to be a significant milestone for The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School and demonstrates our commitment to accurate financial reporting and transparency."

The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve. The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (COA) in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber) is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instruction methods, and choices of curricula connect Pennsylvania students and their families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland, Beaver County, and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment by any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

