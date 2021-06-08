PA Cyber To Graduate Nearly 1,100 Students

The school will host several commencement ceremonies this week, both in-person and virtual, after last year's graduation celebrations were restricted to virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceremonies for the school's 21st graduating class will be held geographically. Students in the eastern portion of the state will attend in-person ceremonies on June 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Kutztown University, while those in the western portion of Pennsylvania will attend ceremonies at noon and 3 p.m. on June 11 at Robert Morris University. Virtual commencement ceremonies will be held for students on both sides of the state on June 8, with eastern students graduating at 7:30 p.m. and western students graduating at 5:30 p.m.

"We are excited to be able to return to an in-person graduation," said Brian Hayden, CEO of PA Cyber. "Our kids have worked so hard over the last 15 months of the pandemic to achieve their high school diplomas. We look forward to seeing them walk across the stage and celebrating with them."

Student representatives Sarah Seader (western) and Aliza Rivera (eastern) will speak during the ceremonies. The class of 2021's diplomas will be the first to feature the school's new seal, which represents the organization's ethics, history, and future of its educational offerings. The seal is based on the cornerstone and foundation of the school. The seal's story reads:

Featuring an illuminated torch, the seal's flames represent enlightenment, tolerance, and hope, imparted by the institution's drive to spark coherent and ongoing enrichment. The unwavering flame starts small but grows as the learning never stops. The grasping hand shows that within reach are vast resources and connectivity provided by our core foundation in cyber education. The shield represents strength and longevity, and the symmetrical line upon it draws equal balance to tradition and endless possibilities. The Latin phrase "libertas aditum" means access to freedom. Since 2000, the school's students have been free to choose how they learn best. Olive branches flank the shield signifying our school, which was born of necessity and openly embraces diverse students from every county and every school district within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Deep navy blue stands as the seal's primary color, characterizing the school's strength and reliability. Gold, black, platinum, and bronze represent the precious elements of wisdom, tradition, truth, and determination.

"This seal represents where we are going as an educational institution," Hayden said. "After 20 years and a pandemic, PA Cyber is no longer just challenging the status quo—we are the status quo."

Following the 2021 commencement, a total of 18,843 students will have graduated from the school since its inception in 2000. PA Cyber alumni have attended some of the top universities and trade schools in the country and have made their mark in a wide range of professions, ranging from attorneys to teachers to engineers.

