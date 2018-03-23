PA Department of State Reminds Pennsylvanians About Voter Registration Resources

"There are many civic organizations and community groups that do excellent work to promote voting and assist eligible citizens in registering to vote," Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said. "As the primary election approaches, there may be mailings encouraging voter registration that cause confusion for voters who are already registered."

Any Pennsylvanian who believes they are already registered to vote can check their registration status at www.votespa.com/status.

Individuals wishing to register to vote in the May 15 primary must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.

for at least one month before the primary. A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

and the election district in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary. At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.

Monday, April 16, is the deadline to register to vote before the May primary. For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

