PA Facility to Support Rapid Meiji Hello Panda™ Sales Momentum

According to NIQ Byzzer, Meiji Hello Panda has seen a 34% and 59% year-over-year growth in sales and distribution respectively in the last 52 weeks, as of Jan. 17, 2026. By adding Meiji Hello Panda production to the York facility, the momentum can continue to build with trustworthy support for sales and distribution with smoother collaborations and flexibility with retailers.

Meiji Hello Panda's popularity can be attributed to many factors, including the detailed Panda Pal athletes drawn on every cookie, the thoughtful ingredients that exclude peanuts and high fructose corn syrup, and the mess-free cookie exterior, encouraging easy on-the-go snacking. Relaunched in 2026, the "Panda-Monium" campaign celebrates how Hello Panda makes joyful everyday moments across family time, hobbies, studying, and sports even sweeter.

"Seeing Meiji Hello Panda's growth has only continued to motivate our team here at Meiji America to keep working hard to deliver treats in the accessible and high-quality fashion we are known for," Ron Fink, Chief Operating Officer said.

The York plant currently supports Stauffer's®, a Meiji America Inc. subsidiary with a rich history from 1821. Meiji Hello Panda also strives to make a positive impact on the York community by supporting local youth sports with TeamSnap, helping provide resources and support to teams and families. Now, Hello Panda's production is expected to create new jobs and increase collaboration with local businesses, with changes expected to boost manufacturing by 50%.

"I can't wait to see the impact this makes in the York community," Mac Simpson, the York Plant Manager shares. "We have a lot of exciting upgrades and changes to the plant to support Meiji Hello Panda, and I know local talent will be a large part in making that happen." Current partnerships include an engineering company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and local contractors and millwrights for equipment installation and building modifications.

Renovations and installations will commence in 2026, with packaging beginning in 2027 and full production in 2028.

Sources:

NIQ Byzzer, Prepackaged Cookie, latest 52 weeks, week ending Jan. 17, 2026

TeamSNAP: https://www.teamsnap.com/brands

About Meiji America Inc.

The Meiji Group, founded in Japan in 1916, provides customers of all ages, from infants to seniors, with a wide range of products to support healthy and fulfilling lives. From delicious confectioneries and wholesome dairy products to body-enhancing nutrition supplements and vital pharmaceuticals, we make people's wellness our main mission.

Meiji America Inc., founded in 2011 as the North American division, manufactures a variety of unique confectioneries and snacks in the USA. Meiji® is best known for its MEIJI HELLO PANDA™, YAN YAN™ and CHOCOROOMS® brands in the USA and Canada. These fun, interactive snacks can be found in grocery, club, specialty, or convenience stores.

