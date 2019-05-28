PA Gaming Control Board Launches Self-Exclusion Program for Online Gambling

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) today announced that a self-help tool for individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in the new internet-based gaming (iGaming) activities for sports wagering and casino-like games is now available.

Modeled after the successful Self-Exclusion Program that has assisted thousands of persons by allowing them to voluntarily ban themselves from gaming in Pennsylvania's casinos, the iGaming Self-Exclusion Program will similarly allow individuals to voluntarily choose 1-year, 5-year, or lifetime bans for on-line gambling activities.

Information and a sign-up tool for the iGaming Self-Exclusion Program can be accessed from a special link under the QuickLinks section of the homepage on the PGCB's website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

All Commonwealth on-line gaming sites must refuse wagers and deny gaming privileges to all persons on the iGaming Self-Exclusion list, as well as refuse any player club membership, complimentary goods and services, and other similar privileges; and, ensure that persons on the iGaming Self-Exclusion list do not receive solicitations, targeted mailings, telemarketing promotions, player club materials or other promotional materials relating to iGaming activities.

It is important to note that the PGCB's iGaming Self-Exclusion Program is separate from the existing casino Self-Exclusion Program.

To speak with a representative with the PGCB about the iGaming Self-Exclusion Program, call (717)346-8300.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

