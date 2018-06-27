PA Gaming Control Board Levies Over $480,000 in Fines

DETAILS

Two of the Consent Agreements stemmed from a single matter in which a purchase agreement between two firms was enacted and led to the conducting of business with Pennsylvania casinos without proper notification to the Board or authorization from the Board. The larger of the fines, $351,271.40 , was levied against AGS. LLC, a/k/a American Gaming Systems , a Nevada -based gaming manufacturer and distributor, for its failure to disclose their Intellectual Property Purchase Agreement with In Bet Gaming, LLC. Additionally, AGS, LLC then engaged in business with Pennsylvania casinos through In Bet Gaming, LLC and received proceeds from In Bet Gaming, LLC without having gained authorization or licensure from the Board.





, a -based Certified Gaming Related Service Provider to casinos in , received a fine of for their role in this matter in which licensing requirements were circumvented and led to AGS, LLC owning intellectual property rights to games operated in casinos at a time when AGS, LLC was not authorized to do so. Valley Forge Convention Center Partners, LP, operator of the Valley Forge Casino Resort in Montgomery County , a $50,000 fine for giving out excess amounts of free slot play in violation of its approved complimentary matrix. Per regulation, each licensed facility in Pennsylvania is required to have in their internal controls a matrix of employees authorized to award complimentary services along with specific limits on the amount that may be authorized. An investigation by the PGCB's Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement discovered that free slot play had been awarded during 2015 and 2016 by employees not authorized to do so or, if authorized, beyond limits of the authorization, which lead to total awards higher than an approved level.





The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg.

