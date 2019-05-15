PA Gaming Control Board Renews License for Parx Casino

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today unanimously voted to renew the Category 1 Racetrack Casino Operator's license of Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc., operator of the Parx Casino in Bucks County.

The seven-member Board determined that Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc. had fulfilled the obligations under its previously-approved casino operator's license and therefore qualified to have its license renewed for an additional five-year period.

The decision to renew the license was based on a process utilized by the Board that enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision. A Public Input Hearing was held on February 28th of this year in the casino's host municipality, Bensalem Township, where personnel of Parx Casino submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility's operation since its last license renewal was granted in November 2014. The public was also permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact in the community.

In reaching its decision, the Board also received information from local government officials, community groups and the PA State Police, along with the Gaming Control Board's Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

Additionally, a public hearing was held in Harrisburg today to permit Board members to further question Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc. representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal. A PowerPoint presentation provided at the meeting is available on the Board's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, under the Board Meetings tab.

Since its opening in December 2006, Parx has generated $5.8 billion in gross revenue from the play of slot machines, table games and sports wagering resulting in a return to the Commonwealth of approximately $2.68 billion in gaming tax revenue. Parx Casino currently operates 3,200 slot machines, 198 table games, and three sport wagering facilities, while employing nearly 2,300 persons.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

