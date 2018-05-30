PA Gaming Control Board Renews Operator's License for Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem

The decision to renew the license was based on a process utilized by the Board that enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision. A public input hearing was held in April of this year in the casino's host municipality, the City of Bethlehem, where personnel of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility's operation since its last license renewal was granted in April 2014. The public was also permitted to provide testimony on the casino and its impact in the community.

The Board also received testimony from local government officials, community groups and the PA State Police, along with Bureaus within the Gaming Control Board.

Additionally, a public hearing was held in Harrisburg today to permit Board members to further question Sands Bethworks, LLC representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal. A PowerPoint presentation provided at the meeting is available on the Board's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, under the Board Meetings tab.

Since its opening in May 2009, Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem has generated nearly $4 billion in gross revenue from the play of slot machines and table games resulting in a return to the Commonwealth of over $1.6 billion in gaming tax revenue. Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem currently operates over 3,000 slot machines and 245 table games, while employing over 2,400 persons.

The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017. These include Interactive Gaming, Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) at truck stops, gaming at qualified airports, Fantasy Sports Contests, and sports wagering.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ nearly 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-gaming-control-board-renews-operators-license-for-sands-casino-resort-bethlehem-300656668.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Related Links

https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov

