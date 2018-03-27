PA Gaming Control Board to Accept Interactive Gaming Operator Applications Starting June 4th

Potential interactive gaming operators can download the application now from the PGCB's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. The application titled "Enterprise Entity Application and Disclosure Information Form" can be found by clicking onto the "Pennsylvania's Gaming Expansion" box on the home page and then choosing "Interactive Gaming License Applications" under the Interactive Gaming section.

The process for Interactive Gaming Operator applications will be as follows:

Once an application is submitted, the applicant will receive instructions for how to be fingerprinted. After the PGCB receives the fingerprint results and all other deficiencies in the application are cured, the application will be deemed complete. The completed application for each individual and entity will undergo a background investigation.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

