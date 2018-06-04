PA Lottery Introduces PA iLottery Interactive Online Games

Online PA iLottery games do not include draw games, Fast Play games or Scratch-Offs sold at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

The all-new iLottery games include: Big Money SLINGO®, Bigfoot, Cash Buster Towers, Cash in the Lamp, Crossword Cash, Foxin' Wins, Monster Wins, Robin Hood, Super Cash Buster, Super Gems, and Volcano Eruption. Prizes and chances of winning vary by game and play cost starts at as little as one cent.

Players can try out demo versions of the interactive games for free at pailottery.com.

Players can play iLottery games for money after signing up for an account and adding a payment method such as a debit card or linked bank account. Credit cards are not accepted. Prizes are automatically paid back to the player's account.

New account holders are required to securely submit proof of identity and age. Players must be 18 or older.

"By law, PA iLottery players must be physically located in the state of Pennsylvania to play for money and win prizes," Svitko noted. "As with all Lottery games, we urge players to play responsibly and always within their means."

To promote responsible play, PA iLottery features a number of player-controlled settings, including time limits, deposit limits and spend limits. Players can configure one or more of these limits to suit their personal play style and budget.

PA iLottery also allows players to take a "cool-off" break of up to 30 days, or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.

To play PA iLottery games on a mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery Official App. Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link. Google Play does not offer the PA Lottery Official App.

"We're partnering with our more than 9,400 Pennsylvania Lottery retailers to encourage players to sign up for iLottery," Svitko added. "Lottery games sold in stores will continue to be the foundation of our business and produce the majority of proceeds to benefit older adults."

With the launch of PA iLottery, authorized by Act 42 of 2017, Pennsylvania becomes the seventh U.S. state to sell lottery games online.

How to play PA iLottery: Adults 18 or older may visit pailottery.com and try the games in demo mode. When ready to join, create an account and add a deposit method. Players must be physically located within the state of Pennsylvania to play for money and win prizes. Review game rules, chances of winning, and terms and conditions before creating an account or purchasing game play.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery. Play and win online at pailottery.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-lottery-introduces-pa-ilottery-interactive-online-games-300659208.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Lottery

Related Links

http://www.palottery.com

