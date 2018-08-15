PA Lottery Introduces Xpress Football and Car Racing Games

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Lottery has launched Xpress Sports, a new category of fast-paced games drawn every five minutes. Xpress Football and Xpress Car Racing are now on sale at all Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

"Following Keno's very strong start, we expect that our Xpress Sports games will also be a big hit with our players," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "These games are part of our continuing mission to modernize our business and generate new funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians."

Xpress Sports games use ultra-realistic animation to depict the outcome of random computerized drawings that take place every five minutes.

Xpress Football: Random drawings simulate a drive inside the 20-yard line between two virtual football teams. Each drive will result in a touchdown run, touchdown pass, field goal, or turnover. Players win prizes for correctly choosing one or more of the 16 possible outcomes listed on the playslip. For a $1 play, prizes will range up to $250 and players can play up to 20 consecutive drives. See the required playslip for additional details.

Xpress Car Racing: Random drawings simulate a two-lap race of 12 cars around the Pennsylvania Lottery speedway. Each race results in a first-, second-, and third-place finisher. Players win prizes for correctly choosing the car numbers that will place, with a $250 prize for choosing the top three finishers in exact order. Play starts at $1 and players may play up to 20 consecutive races. See the required playslip for additional details.

Xpress Sports may be played at any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Players can watch drawing results in real-time on big-screen monitors at 1,500 locations, with more on the way.

"We're continuing to add new monitors at stores, bars, clubs and restaurants," Svitko added. "If you don't see these games offered at your favorite stop or hang-out, encourage the business to apply to become a Lottery retailer."

Players can check Xpress Sports tickets at any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Visit the Xpress Sports page at palottery.com to learn more about how to play, chances of winning and prizes.

Pennsylvania Lottery players must be 18 or older. Check every ticket, every time.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

