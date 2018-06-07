PA Lottery Launches Keno 'Doubler Fridays', Wind Machine Events

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., randomly selected four-spot Keno tickets purchased without the Keno Multiplier option will be printed with a "2X DOUBLER" message.

Any prizes won on qualifying tickets are automatically doubled, up to a maximum of $2 million. The promotion is available at all 9,400 Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

In a separate promotion starting June 18 at select Lottery retailers, customers are invited to step into a wind machine for a chance to grab up to $15 in free Keno coupons from the swirling air. These special events will continue through late July.

As with all Pennsylvania Lottery games, Keno players must be 18 or older.

How to play Keno: Using a playslip, players select up to 10 numbers, or SPOTS, from 1 to 80 or opt for computer-selected Quick Picks. Players can spend $1, $2, $3, $4, $5, $10, or $20 per play, and prizes increase as the play amount increases. The number of SPOTS selected does not change the cost of play. Players may play consecutive drawings. Purchasing the Keno Multiplier option multiplies prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The option triples the cost of a play.

Every four minutes, the Lottery's computer randomly generates 20 winning numbers. Players may watch drawing results on a monitor at select locations, or visit the Keno page at palottery.com or use the Lottery's mobile app to watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played. Players should scan their ticket to determine if it has won a prize. Find Keno prizes, chances of winning and game rules at palottery.com.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

