PA Lottery Nightly Drawing Show Now Online

The 6:59 p.m. live drawing show includes all PICK games and Wild Ball, Cash 5, and Match 6 Lotto, drawn seven nights a week. In addition to being livestreamed, the drawing is carried by the following Pennsylvania television stations:

WTXF, Philadelphia

WPXI, Pittsburgh

WGAL, Harrisburg / Lancaster

/ WNEP, Wilkes-Barre / Scranton

/ WTAJ, Johnstown / Altoona

/ WJET, Erie

The Pennsylvania Lottery's televised drawings began in 1977.

Drawing results may also be obtained at palottery.com, via the Lottery's official mobile app or by calling the toll-free results hotline, 1-877-282-4639. Players should check every ticket using a scanner at a Lottery retailer or with the official mobile app's Ticket Checker feature.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

