PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Nears Expiration

In Pennsylvania, draw game prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

By law, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund to pay for programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. The vast majority of lottery prizes are claimed on time.

Players should promptly check every ticket, every time, using self-service scanners at retailers or with the ticket checker on the Lottery's official mobile app.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

