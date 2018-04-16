PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold in Delaware County

Rite Aid, 237 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Prizes must be claimed and winning tickets validated before winners can be identified. The Lottery encourages the holder of the winning ticket to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 29,300 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, 7,445 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by two. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $122 million, or $73.5 million cash, for the Wednesday, April 18, drawing.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Delaware County won more than $97.3 million and programs that benefit older residents received more than $45.9 million in Lottery funds.

How to play Powerball: Players pay $2 and select five white balls from the first set of 69 numbers plus a single red ball, the Powerball, from a second set of 26 numbers. Players may select their own numbers using a Powerball playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win the jackpot. There also are eight additional ways for players to win a cash prize.

Purchasing the $1 Power Play option allows a winner to increase lower-tier prizes by a factor of 2, 3, 4 or 5, depending on the Power Play number drawn. A 10X multiplier is available whenever the jackpot is $150 million or less. The jackpot and the Match 5 prize are not multiplied by this number. The Match 5 prize with the Power Play option is set at $2 million. It is $1 million without Power Play.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

