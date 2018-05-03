PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold in Philadelphia

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 05-14-31-40-50, and the red Powerball 06, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. It was sold with the $1 Power Play option, which boosted the prize to $100,000 instead of $50,000 because the multiplier drawn was two.

Gateway Newstand in the Shops at Liberty Place, Market St., Philadelphia, earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

More than 33,900 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including 7,831 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by two. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $215 million, or $127.7 million cash, for the Saturday, May 5, drawing.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Philadelphia County won more than $326.6 million and programs that benefit older residents received more than $268.9 million in Lottery funds.

How to play Powerball: Players pay $2 and select five white balls from the first set of 69 numbers plus a single red ball, the Powerball, from a second set of 26 numbers. Players may select their own numbers using a Powerball playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win the jackpot. There also are eight additional ways for players to win a prize.

For an extra $1, purchasing the Power Play option allows a winner to increase lower-tier prizes by a factor of 2, 3, 4 or 5, depending on the Power Play number drawn. A 10X multiplier is available whenever the jackpot is $150 million or less. The jackpot and the Match 5 prize are not multiplied by this number. The Match 5 prize with the Power Play option is set at $2 million. It is $1 million without Power Play.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

