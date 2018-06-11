PA Lottery to Promote iLottery at Pittsburgh Events

Look for the iLottery kiosk at the following events in Pittsburgh:

Tuesday, June 12 , 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Stage AE (alt-J concert).

, – Stage AE (alt-J concert). Friday, June 15 , 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – PNC Park (Pirates game).

, – PNC Park (Pirates game). Saturday, June 16 , 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Highmark Stadium (Riverhounds game).

, – Highmark Stadium (Riverhounds game). Sunday, June 17 , 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – PNC Park (Pirates game).

"We invite adults 18 and older to stop by our kiosk and give our new PA iLottery games a try," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

PA iLottery games include: Big Money SLINGO®, Bigfoot, Cash Buster Towers, Cash in the Lamp, Crossword Cash, Foxin' Wins, Monster Wins, Robin Hood, Super Cash Buster, Super Gems, and Volcano Eruption. Play cost, prizes and chances of winning vary by game.

To play iLottery games for money, create an account at pailottery.com and add a payment method. Credit cards are not accepted. Prizes are paid back to the player's account. Players must be 18 or older and provide proof of identity.

To promote responsible play, PA iLottery allows players to set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a "cool-off" break of up to 30 days, or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.

To play PA iLottery games on a mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery Official App. Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link. Google Play does not offer the PA Lottery Official App.

Pennsylvania is the seventh U.S. state to sell lottery games online.

How to play PA iLottery: Adults 18 or older may visit pailottery.com and try the games in demo mode. When ready to join, create an account and add a deposit method. Players must be physically located within the state of Pennsylvania to play for money and win prizes. Review game rules, chances of winning, and terms and conditions before creating an account or purchasing game play.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Play online at pailottery.com. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

