PA Lottery's Spring Into Green Second-Chance Drawing Opens

Each qualifying ticket submitted will receive one entry for every 50 cents in purchase price value. For example, a $1 ticket will result in two entries. The entry deadline is May 31, 2018.

The random drawing will award a $100,000 prize, a $75,000 prize, and a $25,000 prize.

Enter via the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our official mobile app. Be sure to review entry instructions, prize details, rules, and drawing information. Mailed entries will be disqualified and late entries are not accepted. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.

Please enter qualifying tickets as soon as possible after play. Please play responsibly.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-lotterys-spring-into-green-second-chance-drawing-opens-300631305.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Lottery

Related Links

http://www.palottery.com

