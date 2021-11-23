PA Options for Wellness Selects Kinsley Energy Systems to Power Cannabis Cultivation

EAST GRANBY, Conn., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Options for Wellness (PAOFW) has selected Kinsley Energy Systems to supply a high-efficiency combined heat and power (CHP) and chilled water system for the Lab Energy Cogeneration Plant. Fueled by liquified natural gas (LNG), the cogeneration plant will operate independently from the electric grid and serve as and the sole source of electric power and thermal energy to the PAOFW medicinal cannabis cultivation facility. Kinsley will provide a package consisting of four TEDOM cogeneration units, backup boilers, high-efficiency magnetic bearing electric chillers, and closed-circuit cooling towers with associated pumping systems. With built-in redundancy, the CHP plant will reduce energy costs, cut carbon emissions, and ensure cultivation facility resiliency. The project broke ground in August 2021 with anticipated full commissioning of the cogeneration system in January 2022.

PAOFW was awarded one of the first Medical Cannabis Clinical Registrant permits issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in 2019. Working in collaboration with their Accredited Clinical Research Center, Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), Hershey Medical Center, PAOFW has established research as a primary mission, emphasizing individual patient care, treatment, and outcomes in developing their medicinal cannabis projects. The facility will use chilled and hot water from the cogeneration plant to maintain the tight environmental conditions required to grow the highest-quality products. Tom Trite, CEO of PAOFW, said, "We selected Kinsley because they offered competitive cost, valuable technical support during project development and local service throughout the plant's life."

About Kinsley Energy Systems

Kinsley Energy Systems is a value-added equipment and service provider for the highest-quality distributed energy systems. The company is guided first and foremost by customers' needs and collaborates openly to develop solutions that generate the best possible return on investment. Kinsley works in partnership with dependable developers, engineers and contractors. Committed to customer satisfaction, Kinsley provides ongoing parts & service for power generation equipment. Visit our website at www.kinsley-group.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter, and Linkedin .



About TEDOM a.s.

TEDOM a.s. is a global leader in the manufacture of integrated combined heat and power systems (CHP.) The company produces up to 300 units per year and has installed over 8,000 cogeneration systems worldwide. TEDOM offers a portfolio of CHP modules capable of running on a variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane and biofuel in power ranges from 35 to 4,000 kW. Please visit http://cogeneration.tedom.com/ for more information.

