PAAMC HK Clinches 2023 BENCHMARK and Hong Kong International ESG Ranking Awards

News provided by

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited

19 Dec, 2023, 01:05 ET

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or the "Company"), the offshore asset management arm of the Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), recently announced that it has earned recognitions and bagged two prestigious awards from the 2023 Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards[1] and the 2023 Hong Kong International ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Ranking[2].

Ping An of China Asset Management Fund - China Green Bond Fund (the "Fund"), was named the Best-in-Class Mutual Fund in the category of GSS (Green, Social and Sustainability) Bond, at the 2023 BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards. Launched in 2019, the Fund is one of the few Asia-focused green bond funds that has a track record longer than three years. Earlier this year, the Fund also received "ESG Fixed Income Fund of the Year (Asia) " at Environmental Finance's Sustainable Investment Awards 2023[3].

The BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards - Sustainability Awards aims to assess the fund manager's ability to manage medium-to-long-term environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. Judges evaluate the fund based on the alignment level with the EU's SFDR Article 8 and 9 regulatory technical standards for sustainable impact.

PAAMC HK also received the Best ESG Financial Service Provider at the 2023 Hong Kong International ESG Ranking, following the recent ESG Investing Award from the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek[4]. As a pioneer embodying Ping An's ESG strategy in our overseas business, PAAMC HK adheres firmly to its commitment to embedding ESG principles at the core of its investment philosophy and practices.

The annual Hong Kong International ESG Ranking is launched by Hong Kong International ESG Alliance to recognize companies with multi-dimensional and balanced development in environmental protection, social responsibility and governance. The Hong Kong International ESG Alliance is co-organized by the Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group (TKWW), China Certification & Accreditation Group, Institute for China Business of the University of Hong Kong, and Peking University HSBC Finance Academy.

"We are proud to be consistently recognized for our achievements in sustainability," said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "The awards reflect our unwavering commitment to ESG principles and our dedication to delivering sustainable investment solutions. Combining our rigorous ESG analysis and a comprehensive ESG framework, we will continue to develop investment strategies that generate competitive returns while driving positive change."

[1] Source: https://benchmark.today/fund-awards-2023/
[2] Souce: https://www.takungpao.com/231106/2023/1216/923558.html
[3] Source: https://www.environmental-finance.com/content/awards/sustainable-investment-awards-2023/winners/fixed-income-fund-of-the-year-asia-ping-ans-china-green-bond-fund.html
[4] Source: https://www.bbwhkevent.com/esg2023

Also from this source

PAAMC HK Clinches 2023 BENCHMARK and Hong Kong International ESG Ranking Awards

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or the "Company"), the offshore asset management arm of the Ping An...

Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF（3070.HK）Won Yinghua Award*

The Yinghua Awards (Overseas Funds), hosted by China Fund News, were announced on 5 December. Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF（3070.HK） (the "HK...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Awards

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.