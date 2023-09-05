PAAMC HK Introduces Ping An Stable Fund Amid Volatile Markets

News provided by

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited

05 Sep, 2023, 04:30 ET

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., is pleased to announce the launch of its latest offering – Ping An of China Select Investment Fund Series - Ping An Stable Fund (the "Fund"). In a period of highly volatile market, the Fund aims to provide stable income through strategic investments mainly in money market instruments and short-term debt securities.

The Fund is designed to meet investors' needs, and adapt to shifting market conditions, where cash and near-cash management products have gained popularity. With a focus in preserving principal and generating stable income, the Fund offers investors a balanced investment approach that combines the security of bank fixed deposits with the added returns of fixed- or floating-income instruments.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily[i] in a broad range of USD-denominated money market instruments and short-term debt securities which are issued by governments, quasi-governments, international organisations, financial institutions and corporates. Its estimated return before fees is expected to exceed one-month USD bank fixed deposit with relatively lower risk than traditional public bond funds.

Armin Cheung, Managing Director of PAAMC HK, said,

"The launch of the Fund comes at a time when investors are seeking safe harbors amid economic uncertainties. Our proven capabilities in managing money market fund and fixed income space, combined with our deep understanding of the market dynamics, position us well to manage the Fund. We are committed to manage the Fund prudently, preserving safety and liquidity while still providing a competitive yield."

The Fund is now available for public offering. It offers different currencies other than USD, such as RMB (Hedged), HKD(Hedged), GBP(Hedged) to suit different investors' needs.

[i] Not less than 70% of its net asset value ("NAV")

Media Contact:
PordaHavas
email: pingan.hk@pordahavas.com

SOURCE Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.