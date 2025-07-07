PAAMC HK to Join HKEX Integrated Fund Platform as Part of Initial Cohort

HONG KONG, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or the "Firm"), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Group, is pleased to announce its participation in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's ("HKEX") Integrated Fund Platform (the "IFP") as part of the initial cohort of fund houses, supporting the launch of the platform's new Order Routing Service.

Information of all Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC")-authorised funds managed by PAAMC HK are now available on the IFP's Fund Repository and Order Routing, giving clients straight-through access to the Firm's full suite of SFC-authorised funds. Leveraging its extensive offshore investment research and portfolio management capabilities, PAAMC HK offers a diversified range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets.

Developed with the support of the HKSAR Government and the SFC, the IFP is a business-to-business fund services platform, with the objective of strengthening the fund distribution value chain and its ecosystem. The introduction of the Order Routing Service will help transform the fund order placement process, which includes subscriptions and redemptions, into a seamless and integrated system, enhancing communications between distributors and transfer agents, addressing long-standing operational challenges.*

Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO at PAAMC HK, said: "As one of the first fund houses to participate in the IFP fund distribution lifecycle, we are proud to support this transformative platform, which marks a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and connectivity of Hong Kong's fund distribution ecosystem. This collaboration also reflects our unwavering commitment to driving operational excellence and delivering superior client experiences. We look forward to working with HKEX and peer institutions to further expand the platform's capabilities and to unlock new opportunities for the industry."

The next phase of development for the IFP includes the provision of nominee services, as well as the facilitation of payments and settlement, subject to regulatory approval.* PAAMC HK will continue to actively support these advancements, contributing to the improvement of operational efficiency and connectivity within Hong Kong's asset management ecosystem.

*Source: HKEX announcement dated July 3, 2025.