PAAMC HK Wins ESG Investing Award for Three Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or "Company"), the offshore asset management arm of the Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), was bestowed the ESG Leading Enterprises Awards 2023, recognized in the category of "ESG Investing". This marks the third consecutive year that the Company has received this prestigious recognition.

ESG Investing Award 2023
As a pioneer embodying Ping An's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy in our overseas business, PAAMC HK adheres firmly to its commitment to embedding ESG principles at the core of its investment philosophy and practices. In 2019, the Company launched the first China-focused green bond fund in the world, offering global investors with much-needed access to the second-largest green bond market in the world*.

"We are delighted and honored to receive the ESG Investing Award for the third year in a row. This repeat recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to ESG investing and our continuous efforts to create long-term value for our investors while making a positive impact on society and the environment," said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "The three-year winning streak also demonstrates our team's ability to adapt to evolving market trends and regulatory landscapes."

Jointly presented by the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek and Deloitte, this year's ESG Leading Enterprise Awards announced and honored the winners on November 23. By recognizing Hong Kong-listed enterprises and asset management companies with outstanding ESG performance, the campaign aims at encouraging enterprises to strive for excellence in ESG practices, ultimately to foster a sustainable business culture with positive impact on the environment and society.

Following a rigorous judging procedure advised by Deloitte that ensures credibility and objectivity, a panel of professional judges assessed the submissions based on participating enterprises' ESG governance mechanisms, goals and performance, as well as environmental and social initiatives.

* Source: Climate Bonds Initiative, as of 31 December, 2022.

