PAAS Introduces Specialized Invoice Management Platform

Invari organizes and monitors telecom invoices and detects irregularities that allow organizations to optimize overall telecom spend. The platform implements minimal client intervention data ingestion, automated workflows, and data aggregation, identification, and optimization to ensure users are presented with the maximum opportunity for savings alongside consistent organization. With a concise focus on management and validation of telecom invoices, Invari offers a unique, streamlined combination of administration and analytics that, ultimately, illuminates cost savings opportunities. Invari delivers insights and operational efficiency as a standalone SaaS tool or as an integration to the PAAS360 platform. More information about Invari can be found on the PAAS website (https://paasadvisors.com/invari).

About PAAS:

PAAS is the global leader in technology spend analytics, creating platform and service solutions that equip organizations of all sizes with methods for aggregating, categorizing, and analyzing data, and strategies to help them achieve optimal savings on overall technology costs. Their team of negotiation experts combine actual data from PAAS360, their proprietary SaaS spend analytics platform, with executive-level technology supplier relationships to accelerate the procurement lifecycle, mitigate risks, improve operational efficiencies, and deliver optimal pricing and terms for clients.

The differentiated data-driven insights generated by PAAS360 help organizations of all sizes and verticals reduce their technology costs by 15-30%. PAAS has negotiated more than $25 billion in technology agreements, accelerating companies' digital transformation with PAAS while benefiting from a guaranteed 5x in savings.

