PABCO Roofing Products and Kitsap Roofing Team Up to Protect Families with a Roof Replacement for A Local Domestic Violence Program

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitsap Roofing contractors recently partnered with PABCO Roofing Products to complete a full roof replacement for Family Renewal Shelter, a local domestic violence shelter. PABCO donated roofing materials for the project, while Kitsap Roofing donated all the labor, ensuring the shelter could remain functional without incurring major costs for what would otherwise be an expensive full-roof replacement.

Kitsap Roofing is a local roofing contractor, serving Kitsap County and parts of Pierce and Jefferson counties. The business was founded in 1977, and recently changed hands after the retirement of the founder, who passed the business to Zac and Megan Fain. Kitsap Roofing installs both residential and commercial roofs, as well as offering spot repairs, gutter installations, and roof cleaning services. With decades of experience with residential roofing and PABCO shingle installation, they were happy to contribute their labor to the Family Renewal cause.

Family Renewal Shelter has served the Pierce County community since 1986 through confidential shelters and comprehensive support programs designed to protect and restore families affected by domestic violence. The organization prioritizes immediate safety by removing victims and their children from harm. The newly installed roof strengthens the shelter's infrastructure and helps maintain a secure, reliable environment for residents and staff.

PABCO employees first visited the Family Renewal Shelter in 2024 as part of the Adopt a Family program, which helps distribute holiday gifts to families in need. While dropping off gifts, employees Brian Smith and Mel Barger immediately noticed the facility's failing roof and resolved to help them.

"Working in roofing, it is second nature for us to look up," Brian recalls. "It was clear the roof was struggling with heavy algae growth and shingles coming loose. When we went inside, the incredible staff welcomed us and apologized for the buckets placed around the building to catch active leaks. In that moment, both Mel and I knew we wanted to help. When we shared what we saw with PABCO leadership later that day, it took little to no convincing for everyone to agree that this was something we needed to do."

Luckily, PABCO leadership was happy to supply new shingles to the ailing shelter after hearing the situation from Brian and Mel; ABC Supply agreed to donate gutters and downspouts, and Pioneer Builders Supply Co. donated the other necessary materials. However, they would still need someone willing to install the roof; when it comes to roofing, oftentimes the majority of the final bill goes towards labor costs, so supplying materials for the job was only half the battle. When Kitsap Roofing, a local roofing contractor and long-time partner of PABCO, heard about the plan, they quickly agreed to handle the install.

"Kitsap Roofing is honored to support an organization that has been safeguarding families in our region for nearly four decades," said Zac Fain, owner of Kitsap Roofing. "As a local family-owned business, it's important to us to be able to support other local families, and providing our labor for this project was a great way to give back."

Through the combined efforts of PABCO, Kitsap Roofing, ABC Supply, and Pioneer Builders Supply Co., the Family Renewal Shelter was able to get a complete roof replacement at no cost to them. The long-overdue roof replacement allows the shelter to provide more comfortable amenities to families in need; rather than waste time and energy on catching roof leaks, the staff at Family Renewal Shelter can now focus their full attention on providing safe, stable support where it's needed most.

About Kitsap Roofing

Kitsap Roofing is a locally owned roofing company, serving Western Washington since 1977. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing services and is committed to quality workmanship, integrity, and community involvement. Servicing roofs across Kitsap, Pierce, and Jefferson counties, Kitsap Roofing has become a trusted and well-known contractor in the South Sound region. In addition to asphalt roofs, they also offer composite and metal roofing options to homeowners. Learn more at kitsaproofing.com.

About PABCO Roofing Products

PABCO Roofing Products has been a trusted partner in protecting homes for more than 40 years. A division of PABCO Building Products, PABCO Roofing Products serves customers throughout the western United States and Canada. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Coast Building Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of building materials for more than 70 years. Learn more at pabcoroofing.com and follow PABCO Roofing Products on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

About Family Renewal Shelter

Family Renewal Shelter is a Pierce County–based domestic violence organization founded in 1986. Through confidential shelters and comprehensive programs, the organization provides emergency safety, support services, and long-term resources for victims and their children. Learn more at domesticviolencehelp.org.

