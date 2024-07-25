PABLO AIR Collaborates with Renowned Graffiti Artist JonOne to Create Special Edition Pyrotechnic Drone

INCHEON, South Korea, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR, a leading company in autonomous swarm control for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has teamed up with world-renowned graffiti artist JonOne to create a special edition of their cutting-edge drone, the PabloX F40 JonOne Edition.

JonOne, celebrated for his vibrant colors and unique style that embody the spirit of freedom and youth, is a distinguished figure in the art world. Known for transforming street graffiti into modern art, JonOne was awarded the prestigious Legion of Honour by the French government in 2015.

Young-Joon Kim (left), CEO of PABLO AIR, and JonOne (right) posing with specially designed PabloX F40 pyrotechnic drones

This collaboration was sparked during JonOne's visit to PABLO AIR's headquarters in Songdo, Incheon, on June 28. During his visit, JonOne used the PabloX F40 drone as his canvas, creating a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

The PabloX F40 is a flagship pyrotechnic drone developed by PABLO AIR. This drone represents the culmination of the company's expertise and innovation since their first drone light show in 2019. PABLO AIR is gearing up to mass-produce the F40, with plans to introduce it to the U.S. market.

The PabloX F40, PABLO AIR's first commercially marketed drone, features a stunning design and meticulous engineering. It boasts enhanced windproof and waterproof capabilities, allowing for effective operation in any weather conditions. The F40's LEDs are up to 2.27 times brighter than those of competing models, ensuring vivid displays in the night sky. Additionally, the F40 can create spectacular pyrotechnic effects through a 2-cue pyro system, delivering an unmatched drone show experience. In 2024, the F40 will be featured in shows on the U.S. west coast, with ambitious plans to expand nationwide in 2025.

"The collaboration with JonOne is a significant step in expanding the artistic boundaries of PABLO AIR's drone shows," said Kenny Kim, Vice President of PABLO AIR's U.S. operations. "Our drones offer unparalleled performances, providing a unique and memorable experience. Performances incorporating new drone technology are gaining attention, and we aim to enhance our clients' brand value and offer audiences unforgettable experiences through our drones."

PABLO AIR is a South Korean company specializing in drone technology and services. Since expanding to the U.S. market in 2021, it has partnered with industry leaders to commercialize its key technologies. PABLO AIR has been recognized for its contributions to the drone industry, winning the AUVSI Excellence Awards in 2021 and 2022, and most recently, the CES 2024 Innovation Award for its Urban Air Mobility (UAM) traffic management platform, UrbanLinkX.

To learn more about the PabloX Series, visit PABLO AIR Store .

For more information on PABLO AIR and their full range of drone technologies, visit PABLO AIR .

