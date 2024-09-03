PABLO AIR Set to Showcase Groundbreaking Drone Solutions at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR, a leader in autonomous swarm control of unmanned aerial vehicles, has announced its participation in the world's largest commercial drone exhibition, the Commercial UAV Expo. The event will take place from September 3 to 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, where PABLO AIR will unveil its latest drone show solution, the PabloX Smart CLS.

Revolutionizing Drone Shows with PabloX Smart CLS

PABLO AIR unveils its latest drone show solution, the PabloX Smart CLS, and a new commercial LED drone, the PabloX L20.

PABLO AIR is set to revolutionize drone shows with the debut of the PabloX Smart CLS, an integrated system designed to charge drones simultaneously, streamline logistics, and store multiple PabloX L20 drones. Capable of housing up to 18 L20 drones, the system significantly reduces the complexities of traditional drone operations, slashing costs and preparation requirements. By dramatically shortening the preparation and execution time for drone shows, the PabloX Smart CLS maximizes operational efficiency and will open doors to more drone shows for broader communities.

Introducing the Next-Generation LED Drone, PabloX L20

In addition to the Smart CLS, PABLO AIR will introduce the PabloX L20, a new commercial LED drone designed to be compatible with the Smart CLS. The PabloX L20 emits brighter and clearer light, enabling more vivid and striking drone shows in the night sky.

"We look forward to showcasing the PabloX Smart CLS and PabloX L20 at the Commercial UAV Expo," said Young-Joon Kim, CEO of PABLO AIR. "These innovations represent the future of drone entertainment, offering unprecedented efficiency and creativity. We invite all attendees to visit our booth and experience the next level of drone technology."

For more information about the PabloX Series and PABLO AIR's full range of drone technologies, visit the PABLO AIR Store (https://pabloair.io/) and explore how they are shaping the future of drone entertainment.

SOURCE PABLO AIR