PABLO AIR Unveils Innovative Versatile Drone 'FB04' at CES 2024

City and CTA President Join in the Innovative Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Eureka Park Inauguration Ceremony First-ever Unveiling of Korea's Only Versatile Drone, Highlighting Precise and Dynamic Performance... Targeting the North American Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR, a leading expert in autonomous swarm control for unmanned vehicles, is thrilled to announce its participation in CES 2024, the world's largest IT and electronics exhibition, taking place in Las Vegas from January 8th. The company will showcase groundbreaking technologies and introduce its latest performance drone, 'FireBird 4' (FB04), at the Eureka Park startup exhibition.

PABLO AIR is set to make its debut at CES 2024, unveiling the first look of the performance drone FB04.

Visitors can explore the PABLO AIR booth to witness the future of drones, featuring the versatile high-performance platform, 'FireBird 4' (FB04), and the award-winning Urban Air Mobility (UAM) traffic management platform, 'UrbanLinkX.'

The 'FB04,' making its debut at CES 2024, is a versatile performance drone crafted by PABLO AIR, the sole company in Korea specializing in fireworks drone shows, leveraging its expertise. Developed with entirely domestic technology, it incorporates key components and solutions, enabling precise formation flights and designed for dynamic maneuvers with swift mobility.

PABLO AIR is commencing mass production and entering the sales phase of the FB04 this year. As the first mass-produced product, it provides insight into the design direction of the upcoming drone lineup. Additionally, it is engineered to ensure convenient operation in all weather conditions by enhancing wind resistance and waterproof capabilities. The drone introduces an innovative charging method aimed at improving efficiency and convenience for battery operation and management.

The award-winning 'UrbanLinkX' is a platform designed to efficiently operate and manage Urban Air Mobility (UAM) by reducing operator workload, enhancing economic viability, and mitigating operational risks. PABLO AIR has received high praise for 'UrbanLinkX,' recognizing its potential to address future transportation challenges in smart cities and contribute to improving the quality of life in urban areas.

Kim Young-Joon, CEO of PABLO AIR, expressed, "I am honored to receive the innovation award for UrbanLinkX, a technology that can contribute to humanity in this new era." He added, "Starting from today's inauguration ceremony, we aim to expand our drone device export business in the Americas region, ensuring profitability, with CES 2024 as a turning point."

PABLO AIR plans to expand its presence in international markets, including North America, starting this year. In particular, for business expansion in the Middle East, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia's accelerator 'NMOHUB' for project procurement and the expansion of its fireworks business. Additionally, to facilitate the smooth development of drone art show projects in the Middle East and surrounding countries, PABLO AIR has secured partnerships by signing MOUs with the Spanish fireworks specialist 'IGUAL' and the local events company 'ALBAHIYA PALACE' in Oman.

SOURCE PABLO AIR