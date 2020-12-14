Pablo E. Gil de Montes joins Gryphon Strategies as Managing Director to lead growth in Washington DC, Miami and Latin America

"Pablo's expertise leading FCPA and other investigations will be an asset to our clients," says Jay Dawdy CEO of Gryphon Tweet this

Previously, Pablo provided strategic compliance, forensics, investigations and risk management consulting services to law firms, financial clients and global Fortune 500 companies across a variety of sectors at a global risk consulting firm in its Washington, DC office. Pablo managed numerous FCPA investigations, ABAC due diligence assignments, source inquiries, compliance audits and fraud investigations in the US, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia for these clients.

Jay Dawdy, President & CEO of Gryphon said, "We're very excited to welcome Pablo to our diverse and growing team. Pablo's deep expertise leading FCPA and other complex investigations will be an immediate asset to both our US and non-US clients. Pablo's diverse networks throughout Latin America, Asia and EMEA are well-placed to provide discreet and valuable intelligence for our clients."

Pablo, a native of Peru, received a JD from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Law from the Universidad de Lima School for Law and Political Science. Pablo is a regular speaker at conferences presenting on compliance, anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, and ethics issues.

About Gryphon

We partner with clients across the globe to help them assess new opportunities and tackle their most complex problems, often in challenging and opaque markets.

Gryphon's diverse, global teams deliver relevant insights and intelligence through complex due diligence, internal investigations, asset tracing and litigation support, strategic intelligence, political risk analysis and cutting-edge data mining and analytics.

With country experts in our offices in the U.S. and London, we collaborate across the firm—supported by an extensive network of local contacts on the ground—to deliver powerful results that help our clients gain an edge.

