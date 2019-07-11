Pablo Escobar's Brother Releases $249 Flamethrower Worldwide

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Escobar's biological brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, has started production of Flamethrower tactical toys, similar to a product issued earlier this year by Elon Musk's The Boring Company. The Escobar Inc Flamethrowers come at a retail price of $249 and are currently available exclusively on www.EscobarInc.com/Flames. "I want the people to be able to burn money, like me and Pablo used to do. I burned probably a couple of billion dollars over the years. Literally burning the money. For many reasons. The Escobar Inc Flamethrower will sell out very fast," says Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, Pablo Escobar's brother.

The production is limited to 20,000 units, each bearing a unique serial number. The Escobar Inc Flamethrower is a tactical toy, which both looks good and can serve many purposes, such as lighting your grill at home. "It is a cool tactical toy to have. We have noticed a huge demand for these, and that is why we made a flamethrower that can shoot really good flames." says Escobar Inc Chief Executive Officer Olof Gustafsson.

The Escobar Inc Flamethrower has gone through rigorous testing, and will be delivered worldwide, and in accordance with local laws and compliance. The Escobar Inc Flamethrower is fueled by propane. "It is pretty amazing to see how you can turn something like a lighter, into a much more interesting product, by designing something so awesome that people want to have, like the Escobar Flamethrower! This is a very sturdy product with Injection molded polymer and metal materials," says Daniel D. Reitberg, Chief Operating Officer of Escobar Inc.

Escobar Inc is a private holding company based in Medellín, Colombia. First established in 1984 by Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, brother of Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria. The current CEO of Escobar Inc is Olof Gustafsson. Escobar Inc is currently responsible for managing the assets of the Escobar family, including but not limited to the intellectual property rights and licensing of same. Escobar Inc manages and owns all the intellectual property relating to Pablo Escobar, such as copyrights, trademarks and any and all other rights.

Olof Gustafsson

Chief Executive Officer

Escobar Inc.

+1-347-618-0820

217874@email4pr.com

www.escobarinc.com

