Pablo Escobar's Brother Releases $349 Foldable Smartphone

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Escobar's biological brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, has started production of a mainstream completely foldable smartphone which features a unique flexible screen allowing a user to fold their regular phone into a tablet size. The Escobar Fold 1 phone come at a retail price of $349 and is currently available exclusively on www.EscobarInc.com/Fold1.

The Escobar Fold 1 smartphone was designed in USA and is being manufactured in Hong Kong, featuring unique technology and design. "I have made one of the first foldable smartphones in the world. Thanks to effective production and no special deals with retailers, we have been able to keep costs low as compared to other manufacturers. The Escobar Fold 1 is the best smartphone in the world right now," says Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, Pablo Escobar's brother and Founder of Escobar Inc.

The initial production run is limited to 100,000 phones and is expected to sell out fast. The phone specifications are impressive, featuring Android 9.0 OS, Octa-Core 2.8Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 CPU, Dual cameras (16/20 megapixels), 7.8 inches Amoled FHD+ screen when folded, 4,000 mAh battery and Dual SIM card capacity. The 128GB/6GB version is priced at $349 and the 512GB/8GB memory at $499.

"We are really excited to enter into the smartphone space with our groundbreaking technological revolutionary Foldable smartphone. We believe that the market will appreciate our phones which feature the highest privacy and security measures alongside some amazing foldable screen technology," says Escobar Inc Chief Executive Officer Olof Gustafsson.

The Escobar Fold 1 has gone through rigorous testing, and will be delivered worldwide, and in accordance with local laws and compliance. Available now exclusively starting at $349 with free worldwide shipping at www.escobarinc.com/Fold1. Comes unlocked and works with all sim cards and networks worldwide.

Escobar Inc is a private holding company based in Medellín, Colombia. First established in 1984 by Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, brother of Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria. The current CEO of Escobar Inc is Olof Gustafsson. Escobar Inc is currently responsible for managing the assets of the Escobar family, including but not limited to the intellectual property rights and licensing of same. Escobar Inc manages and owns all the intellectual property relating to Pablo Escobar, such as copyrights, trademarks and any and all other rights.

