Pablo Salazar joins LinkAmerica as Chief Technology Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkAmerica announces Pablo Salazar, former Chief Information Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at AT&T Mexico, as their new Chief Technology Officer to strengthen and expand LinkAmerica's IT initiatives.

Pablo Salazar, CTO of LinkAmerica

Mr. Salazar brings with him a trailblazing background in the IT and IT Security functions as well as in digital transformation roles with over 28 years of experience in the USA and Global markets. With extensive proficiency and in-depth knowledge of the diverse areas of Technology, he has managed a team of over 1,300 IT professionals and was previously responsible for integrating multiple organizations and leading the IT teams in more than 45 countries in the LATAM, EMEA, and AP Regions.

Mr. Salazar holds BSEE and MBA degrees from the University of Miami and participated in Executive Programs at Columbia University (Digital Business Leadership) and Harvard University (Achieving Breakthrough Service). Outside of AT&T, he gained various recognition awards such as HITEC Top 50 – 2016, 2017, and 2018 Top 50 most influential leaders in IT in LATAM, Spain & Portugal. He also received the Amdocs Innovation in Practice Award and the Avaya Engage Award - Business Transformation.

At LinkAmerica, Mr. Salazar will streamline the technology vision, leading the market-facing IT Services strategy and planning community-related efforts. He will also support the company to maximize production efficiency. Andrés Ruzo, Founder and CEO of LinkAmerica, said "We are excited to welcome Pablo to the LinkAmerica family. LinkAmerica and Pablo have a joint vision to combine purpose-driven innovation through collaboration and value co-creation to improve our human condition."

About LinkAmerica

LinkAmerica is a minority-owned IT Services and Telecommunications company headquartered in Dallas, TX with over 26 years of experience. LinkAmerica has been able to adapt and evolve alongside the changes in technology and provide customers with high value, high impact solutions such as Managed Services, Hardware as a Service, VAR, Critical Communications, IoT, and Cybersecurity to its customers. In 2011, Inc. Magazine recognized LinkAmerica as the 66th fastest-growing private company in the United States, and in 2012 LinkAmerica was also recognized by Hispanic Business Magazine as the fastest-growing privately held Hispanic company in the United States. For more information visit www.linkam.com and follow LinkAmerica on LinkedIn.

