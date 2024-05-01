PABS Announces Strategic Partnership with WickedFile to Innovate & Scale Financial Operations for Auto Repair Industry

IRVING, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Accounting and Business Services (PABS) is partnering with WickedFile, an AI-driven software solution, to revolutionize accounting processes for the auto repair industry.

Seamless Integration Between WickedFile’s Automation, Premier Accounting & Award-winning Intelligence

Combining WickedFile's powerful AI capabilities with PABS' accounting expertise and PathQuest Business Intelligence Software provides auto repair business owners with an end-to-end automated solution that seamlessly integrates with popular POS systems like Tekmetric, Protractor, Napa, Shop Ware, and more, to strategically manage their financial operations with ease, confidence, and conviction.

Research findings show that, on average, auto repair owners spend 30% of their time searching for documents with 25% of them never being found. This new holistic solution can save them critical time managing tedious tasks, helping them to organize and access documents 10x faster, perform three-way parts matching to finds anomalies like missing parts and other profits that are missing from a customer's repair orders, capture shipping costs and taxes, manage and organize the flow of invoices and statements, streamline and manage accounting processes, uncover anomalies, and accelerate business outcomes through data analytics and financial intelligence.

"Our partnership with WickedFile represents a significant advancement in our mission to revolutionize and elevate the way auto repair owners manage their financial operations," said Anand Tated, Founder and CEO of PABS. "By combining AI capabilities of WickedFile with our top-tier accounting services and PathQuest Business Intelligence Software, we aim to help auto repair owners innovate and transform the way they manage their business with complete financial visibility at their fingertips."

Alex Saladna, CEO of WickedFile, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Partnering with PABS represents a significant milestone for WickedFile. The synergy between our AI-driven software and PABS's expertise in accounting creates a powerhouse solution for auto repair owners seeking operational excellence. Together, we aim to redefine how they manage their operations and finances."

About Pacific Accounting and Business Services

For 15 years, PABS has been providing robust accounting solutions to independent auto repair shop owners, collision repair, and franchises across the US, elevating business operations and maximizing profits. PABS drives impactful change by harmonizing people, processes, and technology. High-end accuracy is a trait that runs in the DNA of its 100+ certified professionals serving 300+ shop locations.

Media Contact:

John Bugh

Call: 1-214-435-1092

Email: [email protected]

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402506/Award_winning_Intelligence.mp4

SOURCE Pacific Accounting and Business Services (PABS)